Gov. Kemp's order on school masks falls short of mandate ban

Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University, said school boards can likely require teachers and students to wear masks without the governor's permission.

“He does not have broad-reaching, unilateral powers in the Georgia constitution to usurp the power of local school boards,” Kreis said. “I think what he’s done here is basically removed himself from the calculus, punted this as a political issue back to the local school boards and said, `I don’t want you to do this and you can’t use me as your justification.'"

Jason Esteves, chairman of the Atlanta school board and the state Democratic Party treasurer, said his district will continue requiring masks when 11,000 students return for summer classes next week.

He said the wording of Kemp's order clearly shows the limits of his power over local school systems.

“We actually amended the dress code to require masks," Esteves said. "And we did it without consideration of what the governor or the political winds told us to do at the time.”

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said the governor's prior emergency orders during the pandemic explicitly granted school systems the authority to require masks if they chose to. Kemp's new order rescinds that power at the end of May.