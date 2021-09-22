Gov. Lamont seeks to extend his masking, vaccination orders

Ashley Madore, one of several school bus drivers in Bristol who attended the hearing, said people who kept working during the pandemic are now scoffed at by politicians and others because of their personal concerns about the vaccine and their reluctance to get tested weekly.

“Those of us who were once heroes are now nothing because we believe in the right to choice,” she said.

An executive order signed by the governor requires staff at childcare facilities and pre-K-12 schools statewide to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27. Those who don't get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will have to get tested weekly. State hospital and long-term care employees will not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination.

“Every action Gov. Lamont has taken in response to the pandemic has been aimed at reducing the spread of the virus," said Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Lamont.