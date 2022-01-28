Gov Mills extending invitation to governors to meet in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is inviting fellow governors to convene this summer in her home state.

Mills was participating Friday in the National Governors Association’s winter meeting in Washington. It runs through Monday.

At the meeting, Mills will be issuing a formal invitation to governors to come to Portland in July. Governors were supposed to come to Maine in 2020, but the meeting became virtual because of the pandemic.

Maine rejoined the NGA after her predecessor, former GOP Gov. Paul LePage, pulled out of the group. The organization convenes governors to meet with peers and policy experts.

