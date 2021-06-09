Gov. names Feek as Employment Security Department head

Nigerian citizen Abidemi Rufai was arrested in May and has been accused of stealing more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits. Federal officials have called it the first “significant” arrest in that fraud.

Rufai’s attorney, Michael C. Barrows, said previously his client “denies any involvement in these transactions.”

Washington was among the first of dozens of states hit by fraud that siphoned off billions of dollars in federal aid meant for pandemic victims. Washington state officials have said $300 million paid to criminals has been recovered.

Feek said Wednesday she sees the appointment as a unique opportunity to lead a team committed to making real progress for people in communities across Washington – at a time it is most needed.

“There is no doubt that it has been a difficult time for all of us, and I go into this role with my eyes wide open," she said. The Employment Security Department ”is a continuous learning organization, and I am committed to applying all we’ve learned in this crisis to increasing equitable access to our many services and improving the experience for our customers.”

Feek also founded the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group at the Department, winning the agency the Outstanding Agency Award from the Rainbow & Inclusion Network.

Feek has worked in state government for over 25 years in entry to executive level positions. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.