Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials on Tuesday unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's official portrait, which will join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses on display in the state Capitol.

The portrait depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up, the governor's office said in a news release. It shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket.

Behind Northam on a bookshelf sits a photo of his wife, Pam Northam, and a bronze sculpture of children, which his office said represents his 30-year career as a pediatric neurologist and his work to expand early childhood education.

The foreground of the painting features imagined newspaper articles highlighting what the governor has said are among his proudest accomplishments. “Virginia Repeals Death Penalty,” and “The Country’s Biggest Remaining Confederate Statue Comes Down in Virginia," the headlines read.

Stanley Rayfield, a Virginia native and graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts in Richmond, painted the portrait, which the governor sat for in March 2021.

Rayfield's fine art portraits have been acquired by the U.S. Pentagon, museums and universities, according to the news release. Among other collectors of his artwork is Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee, the governor's office said.

Northam's term concludes Saturday, when GOP Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in. Northam, like all Virginia governors, was prohibited from seeking a second consecutive term.

