Gov vetoes bill to end restrictions without legislative OK
AP

Gov vetoes bill to end restrictions without legislative OK

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday again vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan's COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise despite increasing vaccinations.

The measure would have ended state health department orders after 28 days unless they were lengthened by the GOP-led Legislature. The Democratic governor vetoed nearly identical legislation in December.

“Unfortunately, epidemics are not limited to 28 days,” she wrote legislators. “We should not so limit our ability to respond to them.”

The state's main coronavirus order requires masks, limits capacity at restaurants and other businesses, and caps gathering sizes.

Michigan, which has loosened restrictions since COVID-19 hospitalizations spiked late last fall, has seen a surge in cases. It had the country's fourth-highest per-capita rate over the past two weeks.

