Gov warns Ohio schools to reopen as agreed to get vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday publicly rebuked school officials in Akron and Cincinnati for backtracking on commitments they'd made to offer in-person learning by March 1, calling that unacceptable after employees in those districts were among those prioritized for coronavirus vaccines because of their reopening promises.

The Republican governor was upset to learn that Akron students weren't slated to return until mid-March, and that Cincinnati's Walnut Hills High School was sticking with remote learning over concerns about crowding and the ability to keep students socially distanced.

The governor said he isn’t telling schools or parents what to do, but is warning schools that made reopening commitments in exchange for getting prioritized vaccines to live up to their word.

“These vaccinations, if they’re not going to get kids back in school when they need to be back in school, we need to take them and vaccinate other people — vaccinate people who are older,” DeWine said.

He said he also asked Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon whether the teacher vaccinations underway there should be halted because of uncertainty about whether the district would have kids back in classrooms by March 1. DeWine said Gordon assured him he’s doing everything possible to meet that goal.