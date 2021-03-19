Governor asks US to resettle more refugees in Vermont

While Biden has said he wanted to raise the number of refugee arrivals for this year, he has not yet signed the presidential determination needed to increase the number of arrivals, and Trump’s orders have remained in place. It has delayed the arrival of at least 260 refugees who had otherwise been cleared to travel to the United States.

In the last year of the administration of former President Barack Obama, Vermont welcomed almost 400 refugees, the most ever, said Amila Merdzanovic, who runs the Vermont branch of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

In the last fiscal year, Vermont welcomed 23 refugees, the lowest number ever, but the pandemic played a role, as well as Trump administration policies, Merdzanovic said.

Vermont is scheduled to receive 100 refugees this year, but so far only 26 have arrived.

Merdzanovic called the governor's letter “wonderful.”

“The governor has been supportive from Day 1,” she said.

The refugees who have arrived in Vermont over the past 40 years have helped diversify the Burlington area, where most of them have been resettled.