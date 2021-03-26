Governor calls special legislative session in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling legislators back to the Capitol to consider proposals to legalize recreational marijuana.

Lujan Grisham set Tuesday as the start of the special legislative session.

Negotiations to legalize the sale and use of recreational cannabis for adults 21 and over collapsed in the final days of the regular annual legislative session that ended March 20.

Marijuana reforms have become a top political and policy priority for state Democrats after voters last year ousted several legalization opponents from the state Senate.

The Democrat-led House has approved recreational marijuana legalization bills several times in recent years that emphasize support for communities hit hard by aggressive policing on drug laws.

House Republicans criticize the governor's push for marijuana legislation as financially frivolous and disrespectful in the run-up to Good Friday and Easter celebrations in a heavily Roman Catholic state.

One legalization framework from GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle highlights low tax rates on marijuana and and robust drug-safety precautions in the workplace and for roadways.