Governor campaign head resigns after sexual misconduct probe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The former campaign manager for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has resigned after an investigation substantiated claims of sexual misconduct made against him by a female campaign employee, Cox said Thursday.

The Republican governor said an independent investigation that concluded this week found cause to terminate Austin Cox, his 2020 campaign manager, but he resigned prior to its completion. The investigation also revealed previously unreported "hostile conduct" towards other members of the team.

The governor said that he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson condemn Austin Cox's behavior and will “do everything possible to make sure this never happens again.”

“I was devastated to learn of this violation of trust and deeply saddened by the pain it has caused,” Cox said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for the failure of the campaign’s policies and procedures to prevent this from happening.”

Austin Cox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The governor and former campaign manager are not related.

