 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Governor campaign head resigns after sexual misconduct probe

  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The former campaign manager for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has resigned after an investigation substantiated claims of sexual misconduct made against him by a female campaign employee, Cox said Thursday.

The Republican governor said an independent investigation that concluded this week found cause to terminate Austin Cox, his 2020 campaign manager, but he resigned prior to its completion. The investigation also revealed previously unreported "hostile conduct" towards other members of the team.

The governor said that he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson condemn Austin Cox's behavior and will “do everything possible to make sure this never happens again.”

“I was devastated to learn of this violation of trust and deeply saddened by the pain it has caused,” Cox said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for the failure of the campaign’s policies and procedures to prevent this from happening.”

Austin Cox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The governor and former campaign manager are not related.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News