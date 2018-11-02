Try 1 month for 99¢

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's gubernatorial candidates are crisscrossing the state, appearing at rallies, diners and even on trains in advance of next week's election.

Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont is appearing Friday with a fellow Democrat, Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, at a discussion on economic opportunity in Hartford.

Lamont is also scheduled to deliver remarks at a get out the vote rally in New Britain with the national presidents of the American Federation of Teachers and American Federation of State, County and Municipalities unions.

His Republican rival, Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski, is continuing his "Rebuild Connecticut Road Tour," stopping in Enfield, Litchfield, Torrington, Kent and New Haven.

Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il) and his running mate have embarked on a four-day barnstorming tour. On Friday, they're riding with MetroNorth commuters and making stops in New Haven and Bridgeport.

