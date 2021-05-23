Governor caught between key Democratic blocs on oil setbacks

The Western States Petroleum Association opposes a statewide mandate, saying such rules should be decided at the local level and based on health and environmental concerns specific to the area. It has an ally in the State Building and Construction Trades Council, a major union.

“A one-size-fits-all approach like that we think would be bad public policy and almost by definition it doesn’t take into account the science, data and what is really happening on the ground in a particular location," said Kevin Slagle, WSPA's vice president of strategic communications.

He pointed to the group's support for a Kern County process that requires every drilling project be evaluated for setback needs.

An estimated 2 million Californians live within 2,500 feet of an active oil well, according to Voices in Solidarity Against Oil in Neighborhoods. Most active wells are in Los Angeles and Kern counties.

“They can’t wait decades to get the oil wells out of their backyard,” said Ann Alexander, a litigator for the Natural Resources Defense Council.