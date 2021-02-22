Governor could require in-person learning under new GOP bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Senate on Monday advanced legislation that would allow the governor to issue an executive order requiring schools to offer in-person learning.

The GOP-dominant chamber easily passed the measure on a 27-5 vote, with only Democratic senators opposed.

The bill comes as Republican leaders have lobbed criticisms against Shelby and Davidson counties — the state's most populous counties with Democratic strongholds — after they declined to provide an in-person schooling option for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While both counties have since reopened in-person teaching, GOP lawmakers want to ensure that the governor can intervene when weighing whether to offer in-person learning.

GOP Gov. Bill Lee declared earlier this year that districts that refused to offer in-person learning were not using science to make such decisions — a criticism that has sparked objections from Democratic lawmakers and education advocates.

Lee’s administration has particularly focused on Tennessee’s dismal third-grade reading scores, warning that student learning was suffering outside the classroom.