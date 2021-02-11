Governor disputes complaints about St. Louis vaccine doses

Parson specifically criticized Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, who he said has “cherry-picked” data to push the idea that the St. Louis region was not being treated fairly.

“He has led with fear and panic rather than a sense of balance, and completely ignores the diverse populations of our state and our local communities across this state,” Parson said.

A statement from the task force did not address Parson's comments about Garza but said the most important thing is to get as many people vaccinated as “quickly, safely and equitably” as possible.

“We are confident in the way we estimate the number of doses received by Region C, and our goal has always been to ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccine with all of our partners.” the statement said. “We will continue to work with the State of Missouri and our regional partners as we have throughout the pandemic, to care for our community and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The limited supply of vaccine being provided by the federal government is the main obstacle because demand is far exceeding supply in every part of the state, Parson said. But he dismissed any suggestion that St. Louis and Kansas City are not being treated as well a rural areas of the state.