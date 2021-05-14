Governor ends mask mandates, allows mask 'suggestions'

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will no longer require COVID-19 mask mandates and instead will allow mask “suggestions,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Friday.

The announcement followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's more lenient mask-wearing guidance released Thursday for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“If you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask at all,” Polis said. "If you're not vaccinated yet, we do suggest — not order, but suggest — that you continue to wear a mask in indoor settings, around others, but, even more importantly, get vaccinated.”

Denver will lift capacity and distancing requirements for businesses beginning Sunday, Mayor Michael Hancock said Friday.

Starting Saturday, the city's mask mandate will be lifted for people who are vaccinated. The exceptions align with CDC guidance that keeps masks in places like hospitals, schools and childcare settings.

Polis said the state is allowing businesses to decide for themselves how to handle mask-wearing rules.