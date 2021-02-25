Governor extends Oregon’s state of emergency due to COVID-19

Brown first declared an emergency declaration in March, when there were only 14 known COVID-19 cases in the state.

“As we vaccinate thousands of Oregonians each day and reopen more school buildings and businesses as safely as possible, now is not the time to let up our guard. New, more infectious COVID-19 variants are circulating in the United States, including several confirmed cases in Oregon.:

Oregon Republican senators refused to show up to Thursday's floor session, objecting to the governor's COVID-19 restrictions and handling of reopening schools, vaccine rollout and economic recovery.

In a statement from Senate Republicans, the lawmakers said, “Despite declining case counts, today you extended your emergency declaration, squeezing Oregonians even more. The Legislature cannot do its work to help Oregonians recover when people cannot go back to work because of orders requiring small businesses to stay closed."

As case counts have improved, the governor announced that 16 counties, including Marion County where the Capitol is, will be moving to lower risk levels — allowing increased capacity for indoor dining and gyms. The new risk levels go into effect Friday.