Governor eyes mid-April to open vaccines for all in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he expects every resident to be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, a faster timeline than what President Joe Biden previously announced.

On Thursday, Biden said that he's directing all states to open vaccine eligibility to all ages on May 1.

“In Colorado, we always aim to do better," Polis said at a news conference on Friday. "We’re very competitive and ... we’re able to announce today that we expect we will be there by mid-April. We will have that date in the next week or two as we further refine our supply projections.”

When eligibility opens to all residents, providers will be able to use their own discretion to prioritize those in higher-risk categories, said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander.

Polis made the announcement on Friday as he also announced that Colorado residents over the age of 50 and essential workers would be eligible by March 19 — two days earlier than previously expected. By March 17, vaccine providers should have information on how to sign up for the latest eligible group, Polis said.