Governor: fines to remain for COVID rule-breaking businesses

For the first time, the Fair School Funding Plan sets the base amount of money spent on each child on the total per pupil cost of an education, from the transportation budget needed to bring children to school to the computers they're issued to do homework on at the end of the day.

Going forward, that base amount is about $7,200 per child, up from $6,020 in current law.

The new system will also do away with a guarantee that districts don't receive less money from budget cycle to budget cycle, regardless of their actual expenses. It also eliminates what are known as caps, which limit how much additional money districts can receive year over year, regardless of their need.

The new school funding plan also allows direct state payments to charter schools, rather than the money coming from districts.

DeWine called it a budget "that invests in Ohio, a budget that invests in the people of Ohio, and a budget that invests particularly, particularly in our children. He also noted the budget passed by wide bipartisan measures in the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

“This budget speaks to what pulls us together, and reminds us that we have so much more in common than the things that pull us apart,” the governor said.