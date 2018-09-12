PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republican governor candidate Kristi Noem's first television advertisement of the general election campaign features testimonials about her values, experience and work ethic.
Noem's campaign says the statewide spot includes "some of the South Dakotans who know Noem best." Her lieutenant governor candidate, Rep. Larry Rhoden, tells voters that Noem's experiences have prepared her to be an extremely effective governor.
Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, says that "nobody will outwork her." The ad also touts Kristi Noem's agricultural background and small business experience.
Noem's campaign didn't disclose the size of the statewide buy, but publicly available records show she's reserved more than $44,000 in ad time at South Dakota television stations.
Noem is running against Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in November. Sutton is also running TV ads.