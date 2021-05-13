Governor: House recess will cause Idaho government problems

“That’s not something anyone should aspire to happen. This is Idaho, not Washington, D.C.,” Little said.

Little could call the Legislature back into session if both chambers had adjourned. But House Republicans were wary after adjourning last year and being left out of decisions made by Little when the pandemic reached Idaho.

Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order when COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm hospitals, an action some lawmakers disagreed with. Lawmakers have also said they should have had a role in spending $1.25 billion the state received early last year in federal coronavirus rescue money.

“It is important to remember that no one is looking to create a full-time Legislature, but we must make sure we can fulfill our constitutional responsibilities should the unforeseen occur again,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said in a statement.

An Idaho attorney general's opinion released Thursday said it appears both chambers haven't agreed to officially end the session.

“It is essential to note that the scenario currently presented is unique and unprecedented in Idaho,” Chief Deputy Brian Kane wrote. “The Legislature's decision to pursue this course of action causes risk which would result in a reviewing court concluding differently.”