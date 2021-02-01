Governor in state address: Texas on 'comeback' from pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday night said Texas is on a comeback from a pandemic that's killed more than 35,000 people statewide, third-most in the U.S., then pivoted America’s biggest red state into a thicket of contentious issues that have roiled the nation during the past year.

In his final State of the State address before he is on the ballot for a third term in 2022, Abbott declared calls to “defund the police” an emergency in need of stopping and ordered the GOP majority in the Texas Capitol to prioritize “election integrity" without mentioning there was no evidence of widespread fraud during the 2020 elections.

He also demanded more gun protection on the books at a time when the NRA is newly looking to reincorporate in Texas, and more anti-abortion laws in a state that already has some of the most restrictive measures in the country.

Abbott, who has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run, delivered his State of the State on primetime television in Texas for the first time — rather than in front of lawmakers in the state Capitol, where COVID-19 worries continues to restrict gatherings.