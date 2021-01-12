Governor: Kansas officials must 'set example' after DC riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly told fellow Kansas residents Tuesday night that her usual yearly call for bipartisanship is not enough in light of last week's mob violence in Washington and said the state's leaders “must commit ourselves to set an example.”

Kelly focused much of the annual State of the State address on the COVID-19 pandemic and avoided outlining broad new initiatives outside of promising to push again for expansion of the state's Medicaid health coverage for the needy. But the Democratic governor turned near the end of her speech to the failed insurrection last week by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump, who stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress for certifying Trump's election loss.

Her comments came a day after the FBI warned of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. Trump carried Kansas by a wide margin in last year's election, and Kelly avoided mentioning the outgoing president by name as she decried “the violence, destruction and sedition” in Washington.

“This isn't like any other moment," Kelly said in her 20-minute address. “We're being tested like never before.”