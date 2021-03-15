Governor: Kansas speeding up COVID shots to hit May target

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will give COVID-19 vaccinations faster than planned so that all adults with medical conditions can seek shots next week and the state will aim for President Joe Biden's goal of having inoculations available for all adults May 1, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday.

Kelly said the state will launch both the third and the fourth phase of its planned vaccine distribution next week, a week before the expected arrival of 100,000 doses of a single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The combined phase will cover about 600,000 of the state's 2.9 million residents, after the first two phases covered twice that number.

“I know we are all ready to resume our pre-pandemic lives, and we’re getting close,” Kelly said after touring a mass vaccination site at Topeka’s largest arena and convention center.

Both Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state Department of Health and Environment, said the supply of vaccines from the federal government has been the biggest hurdle to moving faster on giving shots. Yet Kelly declared herself “pretty comfortable” that the state can hit its new timetable.

“If something happens and we have to pull back, we will do that, but we’re not anticipating that,” Kelly told reporters.