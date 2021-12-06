Governor: Kentucky hit by across-the-board virus escalation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has been hit by an across-the-board coronavirus escalation, driven by the delta variant that remains the main adversary in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

New coronavirus cases reported statewide during the weekend and on Monday totaled nearly 4,900, while the three-day death toll from the virus was 198, the governor said.

Virus-related hospitalizations are rising, along with admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use, Beshear said. More than 1,070 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 310 in ICUs and 168 on ventilators, he reported.

“Everything across the board is going up," the governor said at a news conference. "We are certainly in another escalation.”

Kentucky has not detected a case of the new omicron variant, Beshear said.

“To my knowledge, as of standing here right now, we have not confirmed a case of omicron, but that said, it’s been detected in so many different states, it is likely here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor pointed to an upswing in COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

During the weekend, 45,137 Kentuckians received booster shots, he said. Another 15,117 residents received their first vaccine dose, while 18,189 got their second dose, he said.

