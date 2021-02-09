 Skip to main content
Governor: Kentucky vaccination supply boosted by 6 percent
AP

Governor: Kentucky vaccination supply boosted by 6 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — The federal goverment has increased Kentucky's vaccination supply by 6% as the state's vaccination program continues to expand, Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

“It’s not enough, but it’s great,” Beshear added, insisting that the Bluegrass state continues to its goal of using 90% of supply within 7 days of delivery. As of Tuesday, Kentucky has utilized 80% of doses allocated for its state vaccination program, and 91% set aside for long-term care facilities.

As supply increases, more Kentuckians will become eligible to receive doses. Currently, health care workers, first responders, K-12 school personnel and anyone age 70 or older are eligible.

The Democratic governor also said that, in anticipation of an ice and snow storm, vaccination appointments for Wednesday and Thursday at Kroger regional vaccine sites will be rescheduled.

“If you have waited a long time to get this appointment, I am really sorry. But I also don’t want to put you out on the roads with thick ice,” Beshear said. “Wear your mask, be careful over this next week and we will get you vaccinated.”

Kentucky reported 2,339 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 virus-related deaths Tuesday. More than 1,200 people are hospitalized.

The state’s test positivity rate is about 7.6%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

——

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/virus-outbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

———

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

