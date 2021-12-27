 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Governor, legislative leaders expect flat budget in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma Budget

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Gov. Stitt and legislative leaders say despite record-high revenue available to spend next year, they expect most agency budgets to remain flat. A state panel led by Stitt learned Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, there will be more than $10.3 billion available to spend for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders said Monday that despite record-high revenue available to spend next year, they expect most state agency budgets to remain flat.

Budget projections presented to the State Board of Equalization, a state panel led by Stitt, show there will be more than $10.3 billion available to spend for the fiscal year that begins July 1. But Stitt and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson said after the meeting they want to keep at least $2 billion in reserves. The Legislature last year appropriated about $8.3 billion and set aside more than $700 million in savings.

“We’ll continue to invest where we can invest this year, but we’ll also be fiscally responsible to make sure we don’t put ourselves in a bad situation this time next year," Stitt said.

Stitt's office will use the estimates approved on Monday to build his executive budget recommendation that he will present to the Legislature at the start of the legislative session in February. Stitt said his budget proposal will emphasize funding for health care, education, infrastructure and attracting more businesses to the state.

People are also reading…

The Board of Equalization will meet again in February to determine the final amount of revenue that will be available to spend on next year's budget.

As part of last year's budget agreement with the governor, the Legislature agreed to cut Oklahoma's top individual income tax rate from 5% to 4.75%, which is expected to cost the state $170 million annually when fully implemented. They also slashed the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%, which is expected to cost about $110 million annually. Those new tax rates are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

Renowned Tiananmen massacre monument removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out one of the city's last remaining places of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

Pope shakes up office that handles migration, COVID

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday removed the head of the Vatican office that handles migration, the environment and COVID-19 issues, and put a trusted cardinal and one of the Holy See’s most influential nuns at the helm temporarily.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Phone companies & suicide prevention hotline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News