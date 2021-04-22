Governor marks Earth Day with order targeting greenhouse gas

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Thursday aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across state facilities.

The action sets goals to accelerate the state’s decarbonization efforts in state agencies and public institutions of higher education in part by prioritizing electrification of buildings and transportation, the Republican said.

The order requires all new construction at state agencies and campuses to meet energy performance standards in part through the installation of high efficiency heating and cooling systems.

The order also requires all state fleets to buy zero emission vehicles starting next year and calls for the doubling of electric vehicle charging stations at state facilities by 2030, while also setting emission reduction targets associated with fossil fuels consumed by state entities and requiring agencies to incorporate emissions reduction strategies into all budget and planning efforts.

Attorney General Maura Healey also marked Earth Day on Thursday by stopping by Springfield to help launch a new collaborative air quality monitoring project to measure air pollution levels