Governor: Most state workers must be vaccinated or tested

While the governor has so far ruled out reinstating a mandate, he said Thursday that a law passed by the General Assembly earlier in the year mandating in-person instruction also requires school districts to follow mitigation strategies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidelines currently recommend indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

“That law was passed by strong bipartisan vote of the legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel,” he said.

When pressed on how the state might enforce his interpretation of the law, Northam again declined to elaborate.