Governor names advisory committee for judicial nomination

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday named an advisory council to help him identify candidates to fill a District Court vacancy in Cascade County under a new law that allows the governor to directly make the appointment.

The Montana Senate did not confirm former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's appointee, Michele Reinhart Levine, to fill a vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District, based in Great Falls.

Lawmakers also passed a bill eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission, which vetted candidates for judicial vacancies and forwarded the names of three to five nominees to the governor, who would appoint one of the nominees.

Two former lawmakers and a member of the 1972 Constitutional Convention are among those challenging the law that allows the governor to directly fill judicial vacancies that occur between elections.

Members of the council appointed by Gianforte include former District Court Judge Greg Pinski, whose resignation in October led to Levine's appointment, along with a retired police chief, attorneys, a parole officer and business and education interests.