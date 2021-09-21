Governor: Nevada getting first 150 Afghans for resettlement

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. State Department plans to resettle 150 Afghans in Nevada, with about 100 expected to go to northern areas including Reno and Sparks and about 50 to the Las Vegas area, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said Tuesday.

Immediate resettlement plans were not disclosed and the governor’s office said the first people to arrive under the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance program weren’t available for immediate interviews “for concerns for their safety.”

The state was awaiting word from the federal government about how many Afghan refugees and special immigrant visa holders will eventually be sent to Nevada, Sisolak said in a statement.

“Nevada is and will continue to be a welcoming state for all,” said the governor, a Democrat. “I am proud of our long-standing tradition of resettling refugees and other eligible populations fleeing from persecution fearing for theirs and their families’ lives and safety.”

Sisolak said his Governor’s Office for New Americans was working through Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which serves as the state's Office of Refugee Resettlement.