Governor opposes Fort Peck dam changes to aid imperiled fish

Gianforte said the Army Corps lacks authority to conduct the test flows from Fort Peck Dam because it has no legal right to the Missouri River's water. He also faulted federal officials for not detailing how they would make up for any damages from the altered releases when they published an environmental study of the project in March.

The study found that under a worst-case scenario, higher flows in the spring could annually cost up to $7.5 million in lost farm income and $8 million in additional irrigation maintenance work across four counties, an area that includes the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Farling said the lowest water flow rate proposed by the Corps — 8,000 cubic feet per second — was selected following negotiations with irrigators to make sure their water needs still would be met. He said worries about too much water were overstated because officials would shut it down if significant erosion started to occur.

“This is what these fish need. We’ve got to try this because they are disappearing,” he added.

A 2009 study estimated only about 125 wild, adult pallid sturgeon remained along the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers between Fort Peck and Lake Sakakawea. Scientists say the fish would likely disappear from several stretches of the Missouri without artificial stocking efforts by wildlife agencies.

Along the Yellowstone River, the Army Corps is building a new diversion dam for irrigation water near Glendive that will include a side channel to allow sturgeon to swim around the dam. Environmental groups concerned the channel wouldn't work fought the project for years in federal court but lost.

