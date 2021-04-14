Governor pushes school reopening as many districts resist

The governor made his frustration clear at having given schools and teachers what they said they needed to reopen. He prioritized educators for vaccinations, and at this point shots have been offered to every educator who wanted one, officials say.

Earlier in the pandemic, money was a huge problem as schools faced enormous expenses to overhaul ventilation systems, reconfigure classrooms and purchase protective gear for teachers and staff.

Newsom signed a $6.6 billion package earlier this year to fund safety measures for in-person instruction and expand learning opportunities. In addition, California schools are getting $15.3 billion in federal aid from the Biden administration.

Newsom pleaded with districts and teachers to “reimagine the school year" for the sake of children.

“Use this money to extend learning opportunities, extend the school day, extend the school year. Who says you have to end on June 1 or June 15?" he said.

Even as Newsom called on schools to reopen full time, he acknowledged that there is fear, particularly in the Latino community, which was among the hardest hit by the virus in California. He said instruction online and hybrid models will have to remain an option.