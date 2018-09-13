Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's Democratic governor released a new campaign ad the day after winning the primary that shows the wrong city while criticizing her Republican opponent's mayoral record.

The ad , posted online Thursday, says Cranston is a distressed community while showing storefronts in Providence's Silver Lake section, near the Cranston border.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung won on Wednesday, setting up a rematch of 2014's three-way election, won by Raimondo.

The ad also criticizes Fung's ads, saying "Allan, be real."

A Raimondo campaign spokeswoman said she couldn't immediately comment.

Raimondo and Fung have made missteps with ad scenes before.

The state earned the unflattering nickname "Rhode Iceland" after a 2016 tourism campaign rollout included a scene from Iceland.

Fung was criticized for filming a 2014 ad in Ohio.

