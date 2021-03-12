Governor says Arizona can meet Biden's vaccine deadline

Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state is projected to see a significant increase in vaccine doses in April. She expects to open appointments for people age 35 and older sometime in April and to meet Biden's May 1 deadline for appointments to be open for everyone.

Late Friday, the health department announced that three cases were discovered in Arizona of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Brazil. The agency said in a news release that it's unclear how widespread the Brazilian variant is in Arizona, but studies indicate the vaccine is effective against it.

Arizona on Friday reported 1,367 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases following three days with case increases below 1,000. There were 55 new deaths reported.

The state’s pandemic totals now stand at 831,832 cases and 16,519 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations for the virus also continues to make incremental decreases. As of Thursday, 831 patients were in the hospital for COVID-19. Of those, 236 were in ICUs.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that Arizona ranked seventh in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days with 4.3 deaths daily per 100,000 people.

