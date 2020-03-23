Governor says Arkansas faces $353M shortfall due to virus

Hutchinson said he planned to call a special session of the Legislature to address the shortfall. Legislative leaders said they expected the session to begin as soon as late this week.

“The sooner we do this, the more evenly we can spread out the pain between now and the end of the fiscal year," said Senate President Jim Hendren, who is also the governor's nephew.

Hutchinson said the state has a $173 million reserve that can help avoid cuts to essential services such as the Department of Health, the Department of Emergency Management and the state's child welfare program. But the governor said some surplus money must also be set aside for other needs that will come up during the outbreak, including equipment for hospitals.

The state also has other surplus money, including more than $152 million in a long term reserve fund.

Lawmakers had already been preparing for this year's session, focused on the budget for the coming fiscal year, scheduled to begin on April 8.

Hutchinson said he doesn't plan any layoffs because of the budget shortfall. He said it's too early to say where cuts would come from, but noted there may be some savings from restrictions he placed on employee travel because of the outbreak.