Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.

Justice's remarks marked an about-face from his most recent stance — that he would allow counties to make their own decisions for the upcoming school year. He has steadfastly urged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I'm trying to give a lot of leeway to our local officials," Justice said. "But if this thing continues, we will have to adjust and we probably will end up having to move in this direction.”

Health officials reported on Wednesday that 334 people had tested positive for the virus — the highest daily number in three months.

The number of currently active coronavirus cases in the state is 4,625, nearly double that at the beginning of the month. In Kanawha County, the state’s largest, the number of active cases jumped by 37 on Wednesday, to 243. That’s a nearly fourfold increase since the start of the month.

Hospitalizations have jumped to 275, up from 52 on July 4. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has hit a six-month high, according to state health data.