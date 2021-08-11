 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
0 Comments
AP

Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia continue to resurge at an alarming rate as public school students in some counties returned Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, for the start of fall classes. Justice said the rate of cases are “probably going to continue to get tougher in the weeks ahead.”

 Chris Jackson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.

Justice's remarks marked an about-face from his most recent stance — that he would allow counties to make their own decisions for the upcoming school year. He has steadfastly urged people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“I'm trying to give a lot of leeway to our local officials," Justice said. "But if this thing continues, we will have to adjust and we probably will end up having to move in this direction.”

Health officials reported on Wednesday that 334 people had tested positive for the virus — the highest daily number in three months.

The number of currently active coronavirus cases in the state is 4,625, nearly double that at the beginning of the month. In Kanawha County, the state’s largest, the number of active cases jumped by 37 on Wednesday, to 243. That’s a nearly fourfold increase since the start of the month.

Hospitalizations have jumped to 275, up from 52 on July 4. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has hit a six-month high, according to state health data.

Outbreaks have slipped back into long-term care facilities and churches, too, with 30 current positive cases among residents at a residential facility in Fayette County and 12 at another in Putnam County. And there are 13 outbreaks involving churches in 12 counties, Justice said.

“It's been a long time since we’ve seen stuff like this," the governor said. “Buckle up, just a little bit, and we'll get through this.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC cited new information about the ability of the virus's highly contagious delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.

West Virginia is starting the school year this month with in-person learning in all 55 counties. Some counties have left the mask-wearing decisions up to students, while others are requiring them at certain grade levels.

The governor in nearby Kentucky issued a mask mandate in schools on Tuesday. In other states, school districts are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News