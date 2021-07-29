Governor says lawmaker must go if charged in kickback probe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A leading New Mexico legislator should be prepared to resign if she is indicted in an investigation into possible racketeering, money laundering, kickbacks and violations of a law governing the conduct of state lawmakers, said New Mexico’s Democratic governor.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was “horrified” by details of the investigation into Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton's connections to a company that had contracts with the school district where the Albuquerque-based Democrat works, she said Thursday.

The governor has not yet read through a search warrant affidavit outlining allegations, but "if there’s an indictment, she should immediately resign and her colleagues should call for that very same thing,” Lujan Grisham told a news conference at her offices in the state Capitol building.

Williams Stapleton has been placed on paid administrative leave by Albuquerque's school district and could not be reached immediately for comment Thursday by phone or email. Her district salary is about $80,000 per year.