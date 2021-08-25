 Skip to main content
Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees
AP

Governor says Maine is prepared to take in Afghan refugees

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has briefed President Biden that the state is preparing to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the country's government crumbled because of a swift and unexpected Taliban takeover during the United States' military withdrawal from the country.

Afghan Americans in Maine said they are struggling to help their overseas families flee before the Aug. 31 deadline implemented by the Biden administration, which is now being enforced by the Taliban, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Masuma Sayed, 43, urged Mills to offer Afghans safe travels to the U.S. during a Friday protest at Portland’s Monument Square.

"That would be a dream come true for me,” Sayed said Tuesday. “I’ve been crying today so much. So many of my family have done so much for the U.S. and they are in danger now.”

Mills’ notified the White House on Monday that the state is willing to bring Afghans to Maine, though the Biden administration did not state whether any refugees will come to Maine, the governor’s spokesperson said.

Currently, there is no information about how many refugees Maine could house.

