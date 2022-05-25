 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Governor signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor signed legislation Wednesday making the state the 19th in the nation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, an issue that some lawmakers have been working on for years.

“Together we got this job done and we got it done right,” Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said at the bill signing ceremony on the State House steps.

Rhode Island's General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday night. McKee's said the legislation accomplishes the priorities of making sure legalization is “equitable, controlled and safe.”

Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey called it “a momentous day for the state of Rhode Island.”

“Cannabis prohibition has been a failed policy for decades,” he said.

The law legalizes the sale and possession of up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of cannabis for adults, ages 21 and older, with no more than 10 ounces (283 grams) for personal use kept at a person’s home. It will also allow residents to grow a small amount at home.

The start date for recreational sales was pushed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 during the legislative process. Recreational marijuana is already sold in Massachusetts. Connecticut has legalized it but recreational dispensaries aren't yet open.

“The reality is that prohibition does not stop cannabis use,” said Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller, who led the legalization effort in the Senate, in a statement. “Since Rhode Islanders can already access cannabis just across the state border or on the illicit market, we experience all the challenges without any of the safeguards or resources that our neighboring states have. With this bill, we are ending prohibition in a way that is safe, keeps revenue in Rhode Island, and is as fair and equitable as we can possibly make it.”

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association released a statement Tuesday before the legislation passed, saying it wanted to draw attention to “several public health and safety holes.”

The association said it’s concerned because of the potential for impaired motorists and more roadway fatalities since there's no test to check for driving under the influence of marijuana. The association also said the bill doesn't adequately restrict marijuana use in public, which creates a public nuisance.

Thirty-three cannabis retailers will be allowed in Rhode Island. There will be a 10% state cannabis excise tax in addition to the 7% sales tax and 3% local tax for the municipality where the sale takes place.

The legislation provides for the automatic expungement of any prior conviction for possession of cannabis that will be decriminalized. The expungements will occur by July 1, 2024, with an expedited process offered for anyone who wants to have their record expunged sooner.

Current fees charged to patients and caregivers for registration in the state’s medical marijuana program will be eliminated. A three-member Cannabis Control Commission to oversee the industry will be appointed by the governor with input from the House speaker and approval from the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas. Sanders defeated former talk radio host Doc Washburn in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Nuclear engineer Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination. Sanders was endorsed by her former boss, former President Donald Trump, and shattered fundraising records since entering the race last year.  She’s running to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection and is considering a run for president in 2024.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed full control of the Mariupol steel plant. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were in custody and they were sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. The steel plant for weeks was the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city.

Former candidate charged with child porn allowed back online

A judge has ruled that a former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possession of child pornography can get back online. That's despite Eliot Cutler possessing thousands of videos of children being sexually abused. An affidavit was unsealed Tuesday as a defense attorney attended an initial court appearance on behalf of Cutler, a wealthy attorney. A judge modified Cutler's bail conditions to allow him to have access to the internet for banking and other legal activities. A special monitoring software would produce alerts if sexually explicit images are accessed. Cutler ran for governor twice as an independent, using his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns. He didn't enter a plea Tuesday.

