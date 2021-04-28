Governor signs bill to finance Chase Field improvements

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill allowing a new tax on Arizona Diamondbacks tickets and concessions to pay for stadium improvements.

The legislation signed Wednesday was requested by the Diamondbacks to advance the team’s years-long quest to finance changes to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.

The legislation allows for a 9% tax on all sales in the stadium and a hotel the team could build on the property. It also gives the Diamondbacks access to low-interest bonds. Revenue from the sales tax would pay off the bonds.

Critics said during legislative debate that the team should pay for its own stadium investments. But bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate approved HB2835.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0