Governor signs K-12 funding budget aimed at creating equity

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a $17.1 billion K-12 budget Tuesday in Grand Rapids in an effort to close a decadeslong funding gap among school districts in Michigan.

The new budget raises overall funding for schools by 10%, and brings per-student state aid minimum to $8,700 per-student. This change will raise per-student funding by $589 in the majority of Michigan's school districts while the districts that already receive the most funding will get a $171 per-student increase.

Whitmer called the budget a historic investment in schools and a team effort with the Legislature. Though more equal funding doesn't mean equity between school districts, Whitmer said the budget is an important step.

“Every district can hire more top-notch teachers and bring on more nurses and psychologists and school social workers to help our students," Whitmer said at a news conference. "It means updated textbooks and upgraded facilities and sports equipment. This has been the goal on our books since 1994.”

Whitmer noted the importance of funding mental health efforts in schools, especially considering the emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget allots $240 million to hire additional counselors, psychologists and nurses for schools.