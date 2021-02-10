 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor signs liability shield, intends to lift mask rule
View Comments
AP

Governor signs liability shield, intends to lift mask rule

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Saying he will lift a statewide mask requirement later this week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday intended to protect businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Gianforte said the new law will allow businesses to safely open during the pandemic. He also said enough vulnerable Montana residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations to allow the lifting Friday of the mask mandate put in place in July by his Democratic predecessor Steve Bullock.

Still, Gianforte said he would continue to wear a mask for the time being and encouraged others to do so. Local jurisdictions will still be permitted to implement mask mandates after the statewide rule is lifted.

As of Wednesday, over 41,000 Montana residents — representing just under 4% of the state population — had received both doses of the vaccine. The state is still in the midst of the second phase of vaccinations — with doses available only to people 70 or older, those with severe underlying medical conditions and people of color who are at greater risk if they contract the virus.

Gianforte's announcement came as Centers for Disease Control Director Dr, Rochelle Walensky warned against lifting broad mask requirements. Thirty-six states have such a requirement, according to a tally by the American Association of Retired Persons.

“Research has demonstrated that COVID-19 infections and deaths have decreased when policies that require everyone to wear a mask have been implemented. So with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths still very high, now is not the time to roll back mask requirements,” Walensky said during a White House news conference.

In lifting the mandate, Gianforte will make good on a promise he made the day after taking office in early January.

Several other states have ended mask mandates, including Iowa, where the governor lifted the requirement last week despite advice to the contrary from the White House COVID Response Team.

Gianforte said his decision was also compelled by the downward trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. The state reported just over 100 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, down from a peak of over 500 in November.

Under the liability protection measure, businesses and health care providers, including assisted living facilities, could not be sued by individuals exposed to the coronavirus on their premises, except in cases of “gross negligence” or when they intentionally spread the virus. Business owners would not be required to uphold federal or state mask requirements or temperature-check rules if they remain in place.

The bill was advanced by the Republican-dominated Legislature in votes that largely split along party lines. Democrats said the law will give businesses immunity even if they knowingly put their customers and employees in danger of contracting the virus.

Twenty other states are considering protections against liability claims involving businesses, health care providers and educational institutions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In Montana, bill sponsor Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. said the law will prevent legal action against “people who are making good-faith efforts to comply with local health guidance."

However, opponents have said Montana businesses have not been the subject of what Fitzpatrick called frivolous lawsuits.

A lawsuit filed last week against an assisted living facility in Missoula alleges negligence and mistreatment of elders resulting in an outbreak of COVID-19 that led to the deaths of at least 26 residents, including the mother of the two sisters filing the suit. At least one other lawsuit has targeted assisted living and long-term care facilities in Montana where residents died following outbreaks.

Just over a third of the state’s 1,320 confirmed virus-related deaths have been associated with such facilities, according to figures from the state’s public heath department.

———

Iris Samuels is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Impeachment manager shows unseen Capitol footage

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+35
Chilling Trump trial video: Police beg help, senators flee
National Politics

Chilling Trump trial video: Police beg help, senators flee

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy
National Politics

Biden treads carefully around Trump's combative trade policy

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has wasted no time in dumping a batch of major Trump administration policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement. He ended a ban on travelers from mostly Muslim countries. He canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline. He reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News