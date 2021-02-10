Governor signs liability shield, intends to lift mask rule

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Saying he will lift a statewide mask requirement later this week, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday intended to protect businesses and health care providers from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Gianforte said the new law will allow businesses to safely open during the pandemic. He also said enough vulnerable Montana residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations to allow the lifting Friday of the mask mandate put in place in July by his Democratic predecessor Steve Bullock.

Still, Gianforte said he would continue to wear a mask for the time being and encouraged others to do so. Local jurisdictions will still be permitted to implement mask mandates after the statewide rule is lifted.

As of Wednesday, over 41,000 Montana residents — representing just under 4% of the state population — had received both doses of the vaccine. The state is still in the midst of the second phase of vaccinations — with doses available only to people 70 or older, those with severe underlying medical conditions and people of color who are at greater risk if they contract the virus.