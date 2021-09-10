 Skip to main content
Governor slams lawmakers for scrapping state mask mandate
AP

Governor slams lawmakers for scrapping state mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday gave a blistering review of the Republican-led legislature's decision to halt statewide mask mandates to combat Kentucky's worst COVID-19 surge.

Instead of leading, lawmakers “punted” masking decisions in schools to local superintendents and school boards, the governor said a day after the legislature ended a three-day special session.

The legislature passed bills Thursday that scrapped a statewide mask mandate in public schools and imposed a prolonged ban on any statewide mask mandate. In doing so, GOP lawmakers overrode the governor's vetoes of the provisions ending blanket masking requirements.

Republican lawmakers asserted their newfound dominance in shaping Kentucky’s pandemic policies — the result of a landmark state Supreme Court ruling last month.

Beshear used a football analogy to slam the legislature's actions, especially in nullifying the state school board's requirement that anyone in public K-12 schools wear a mask.

“The masking decision the General Assembly made was wrong," Beshear said. "And it was also a punt. ... I’ve been willing to make the calls, to take the hits, to make the plays. And the legislature asked to go in, to go in at qb. And what did they do? They punted on first down. Again, when you’re in charge, it means you’ve got to make the decision. This one was to push the decision to others.”

