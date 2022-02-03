 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor sues to force carbon-pricing plan take effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration went to court Thursday to force through its regulation imposing a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants, the centerpiece of the Democrat’s plan to fight climate change that is stuck in a dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The lawsuit in Commonwealth Court is aimed at a legislative agency that publishes the weekly official record of Pennsylvania state government agency actions. Wolf's administration wants a court order to force the agency to publish Wolf’s regulation, something it has refused thus far to do.

Publishing the regulation in the Pennsylvania Bulletin would mean it takes immediate effect, and would make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

Republicans who control the Legislature oppose the regulation and argue that they have more time, several weeks at least, to see if they can muster a two-thirds majority in each chamber to block it.

Wolf's administration maintains that the legislative review period has expired and that Republicans’ interpretation of the law is wrong.

The plan has won approval from regulatory bodies and signoff by the governor’s office of general counsel and the attorney general’s office under reviews for form and legality. It still could face a legal challenge in the courts from opponents, who contend that it is an illegal use of regulatory authority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

