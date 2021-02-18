Governor suggests compromise possible on health order limits

DeWine said Tuesday he'd veto the bill if it reached his desk. On Thursday, he said a change to the bill that puts the decision in the hands of the entire Legislature and not a joint House-Senate committee was an improvement.

“If there’s a way that we can reach accommodation we will. If we can’t we won’t. Time will tell," DeWine said. “But I think we owe it to the people of the state to try to reach that accommodation.”

Also Thursday, DeWine said the state's two veterans' homes will reopen to new admissions “very, very soon.” He said the homes in Georgetown in southern Ohio and Sandusky in northern Ohio have done a good job with vaccinations.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that both homes have growing waiting lists and are operating well below capacity compared to before the pandemic.

“We're not going to take a whole bunch of people in one week, but we're going to start slowly start opening that back up and see how it goes,” DeWine said, adding that reaching full capacity will take time.