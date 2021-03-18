Governor supports LSU response to sexual misconduct report

Lawmakers at a recent committee hearing — most of them women, but also some men — said Galligan’s refusal to fire people implicated in the mishandling of students’ allegations was insufficient. They pledged to continue pushing for more disciplinary response, with another hearing scheduled next week.

Galligan said university policies for handling complaints were unclear and employees didn’t receive proper training for roles they held, so firings seemed unfair.

Edwards has been criticized recently for selecting only two women for his 15 appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors. Asked Thursday if he thought that was sufficient representation, the governor said he wished he had tapped more women for the positions — though he didn't indicate he would make any changes. He said he focused more on racial equality on the board than gender.

“That board does not address the gender diversity that it should,” Edwards said.

———

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0