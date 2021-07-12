Governor taps federal cash to boost unemployment fund

Employer premiums currently run about $160 per year per employee, but could increase if the trust fund dropped below zero and the state had to borrow from the federal government. The fund builds up during good economic times and drops during periods of high unemployment, with federal cash making sure benefits continue if it is exhausted.

Ducey announced in May that he would ending the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment payments starting this week, join a joining a large number of Republican-led states that decided to end the program amid complaints from employers that they were having a hard time persuading people to come to work.

Economists say there are various reasons why some people are not returning to work, including fear of the virus, lack of child care and for some, the added unemployment pay.

But at $540 a week with the current $300 federal supplement, an unemployed Arizona worker is only getting $1.35 above the state’s minimum wage of $12.15 per hour.

Arizona's standard weekly unemployment pay is just $240 a week, lower than all but Mississippi. At $240 per week, the unemployed will be getting $6 per hour.