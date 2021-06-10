Governor tours Arizona fires, calls for special session

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called a special session of the state Legislature to boost wildfire funding as two large wildfires burn in south-central Arizona.

The Republican governor wants the Legislature to approve extra money to ensure that firefighters have the resources they need across the drought-ravaged state and the problems the fires will trigger once they are out.

“Now it's clear that we’ve got a lot more work to do and the response will not end even when these fires are out,” Ducey said. “When this year’s monsoon rains come, these burned areas are prone to landslides, mudslides and flooding, which pose another threat to this community."

About 1,600 firefighters are battling the fires near Globe and Miami that broke out early this month and have burned at least 245 square miles (636 square kilometers) of grass, chaparral and ponderosa pine forest in rugged terrain. The fires are burning west of Superior, Globe and other mining towns about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.

The special session is expected to be held next week. The governor did not announce how much money he will request besides mentioning it will be in the millions.