 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Governor unveils $1B West Virginia broadband expansion plan

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is ready to move forward with a plan to expand long-sought broadband access in rural communities at a potential cost of more than $1 billion, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.

The plan, which Justice called the largest investment in broadband in the state's history, will combine federal and state funding with private-sector investments and aims to bring broadband availability to at least 200,000 additional homes and businesses.

“We’re going to change the trajectory of West Virginia in a bigger and better way,” Justice said at a event announcing the program.

The plan will combine the state's $236 million commitment to $362 million in funding from the Federal Communication Commission and $120 million from other state and federal resources, the governor’s office said in a news release. Most of the state funding comes from its share of federal American Rescue Plan allocations.

The statement said the money will be allocated through competitive programs that draw additional matching funds from private sector and local government partners.

“We’re talking of something not just that is going to be life changing," U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said. "This is generational changing.”

People are also reading…

State Economic Development Director Mitch Carmichael said the plan will boost the ability for rural areas to offer distance learning, remote work and telehealth options.

Los Angeles-based data company BroadbandNow ranks West Virginia as the worst state for broadband coverage. The governor's statement, citing FCC data, said at least 30% of the state's rural homes and business lack adequate broadband access.

Funding will be allocated to specific locations after the state spent two years mapping broadband access and produced a list of underserved areas, the statement said.

About $10 million in state general revenue funds will be used to expand and improve existing wireless internet networks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: World champion cornhole player competes in Sioux City tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News