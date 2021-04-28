Governor: Vaccine progress means New Mexico can open soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday said she expects New Mexico to reopen completely by the end of June if the state reaches its goal of having at least 60% of residents fully vaccinated by then.

She made the announcement during a virtual briefing, proclaiming that the state was “conquering COVID.”

Lujan Grisham and state health officials said the state's pace of vaccinations has been as an overwhelming driver for the progress seen in recent months, with more than 60 people vaccinated for every new case of COVID-19 reported.

The latest state data shows that more than 41% of state residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated. New Mexico remains among the leading states when it come to vaccine distribution. Officials running one of the state's largest vaccination clinics in Albuquerque expected to administer the site's 100,000th dose there Wednesday afternoon.

The Democratic governor predicted that New Mexico would be among the first states in the U.S. — if not the first — to have such a high percentage of its population fully vaccinated.

“This is cause for incredible celebration,” Lujan Grisham said.